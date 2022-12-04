New photos, video released of person wanted for kicking dog in Southeast DC

The Humane Rescue Alliance has increased the award for information on this case to $30,000

WASHINGTON — Authorities continue to search for a person who was caught on camera viciously attacking a dog in Southeast D.C. last month.

Multiple Ring videos show the incident, which occurred on Pomeroy Road SE. Now the Humane Rescue alliance has released a new video clip and still images, hoping to bring the alleged animal abuser to justice. The suspect is seen wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, with the HH logo on the shoulder and chest.

In addition to the new video and images, the Humane Rescue Alliance has upped the reward they are offering for information on this case to $30,000. For any information leading to the safe recovery of the dog into HRA's custody, they will give a $15,000 reward. The other half of the reward will be offered to the person who can also provide information leading to the suspect.

"Our Humane Law Enforcement team has been working around the clock to investigate every lead in this case. But we still need the public’s help to solve it. We're hopeful the increased reward will motivate anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible, and that the $15,000 reward will lead to the dog’s safe recovery into our care,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance in a statement.