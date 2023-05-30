Police release images of people wanted in connection to deadly Capitol Heights hit-and-run crash

The crash killed 20-year-old Dyanny Leiva Sabillon

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are searching for two people wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Capitol Heights. On Tuesday, investigators released a photo of two persons of interest.

Investigators are seeking the community's assistance in identifying two people seen running from the area of the crash that killed 20-year-old Dyanny Leiva Sabillon.

A preliminary investigation found that an unidentified driver and passenger were heading northbound on Calmos Street. The driver struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle before hitting Sabillon, who investigators believe was either entering or exiting her car. After hitting the woman, the driver hit several more unoccupied cars. The two people in the car then left the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Police later determined the car was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers are asked to refer to case number 22-0031467.