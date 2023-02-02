Detectives search for suspect in Northeast DC attempted kidnapping

Anyone who recognizes the truck captured by surveillance cameras is asked to contact police.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are asking for the public's help to find a man and a vehicle used in an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall.

Police say around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a girl. Police say the man demanded the girl, whose age is not known, get into the vehicle. The girl refused. That's when the man got out of the truck and tried to grab the girl, police said. The girl was able to get away, and the man left in the truck.

Police describe the man as a man with white hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with black, green and red marks on the jacket. He was also wearing black pants and a black baseball cap.

The man's vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in photos released by police.