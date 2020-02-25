WASHINGTON — Monday afternoon, D.C.'s mayor and police chief gathered the media to discuss the city’s particularly violent weekend.

Less than two hours later, three men were shot in Shaw.

More than a dozen shell casings littered the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northwest. Police said one man was transported from the scene and two other victims showed up at area hospitals with injuries. All were conscious and breathing, according to police.

RELATED: Deadly weekend in D.C. | Three people dead, multiple injured in string of shootings

Police also continue to investigate nearly a dozen shootings that occurred over the weekend, including one shooting that left two teens dead.

Jaime Zelaya, 16, and his best friend 17-year-old Wilfredo Torres were killed when a gunman went into Zelaya’s home and opened fire, according to police. Zelaya’s mother was also shot, but survived.

Violent weekend in D.C. leaves 2 teens dead, mother injured WASHINGTON - As of Monday evening, 13 people have been shot in the District, according to police. A triple shooting in Shaw follows an extremely violent weekend in D.C., where police investigated seven shootings, with 10 people shot. Some of the youngest victims were Jaime Zelaya, 16, and his best friend Wilfredo Torres, 17.

"It was not a random act," Chief Newsham said. "It looks like it was a targeted shooting."

Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to attribute the increase in crime to the illegal firearms being brought in from neighboring states.

"What that's going to take is a real push against the NRA, a real push for our congress," Bowser said.

DC Police also noted that removing illegal fireams from the city is a priority.

"We recognize the concerns residents have when there is a shooting in their community," a spokesperson for DC Police said. "MPD is investigating these incidents and will pursue those responsible so they can be held accountable. We have deployed visible police patrols, engaged communities through outreach and will continue to work alongside our government partners to prevent and combat incidents of violence in our city. Removing illegal firearms in a safe and respectful manner will remain an agency priority."

RELATED: DC Police: Three shootings in an hour leave 2 people dead on Saturday

So far in 2020, there have been 25 killings in the District, which is just as many as this time last year.

However, there’s a change in where most of these murders are taking place.

According to D.C. crime data for 2020, 11 people have been gunned down in Wards 5 and 6. In the past, a majority of murders have been east of the Anacostia River.

By this time last year, there had already been 14 murders in Wards 7 and 8, with only 5 in Wards 5 and 6.

DC Police



D.C. leaders began noticing a shift in deadly crime last year when it implemented a Fall Crime Initiative. At that time, resources were diverted to both hot spots and traditionally quiet areas of the city.

DC Police asked that anyone with information about this weekend's incidents, or any other crime, assist the department by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

RELATED: Two teens identified as latest homicide victims after violent weekend in DC

Police presence increased after rise of shootings in DC WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham have put more officers on the street after the increase of homicides and shootings in the District in 2019. As of Monday night, 131 people have been killed in the District. The most recent, a 19-year-old man in Northwest late Sunday night.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.