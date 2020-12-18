Surveillance video captures moment when DC councilwoman's car gets stolen

Councilwoman Mary Cheh's car was stolen after she left it unattended and running along Connecticut Avenue NW.

The crime occurred around 12:45 p.m. outside the Bread Furst bakery near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Albermarle Street Northwest. By evening, police said they were still searching for Cheh's Subaru Outback and a second car that followed the suspect after they stole the vehicle.

In a post to social media, Cheh offered a warning to others to keep their cars safe.

"These things can happen in an instant," she wrote. "They are crimes of opportunity, so I urge everyone to stay alert and take precautions—like double-checking that your car is locked, never leave it running, and using anti-theft devices."

Cheh added that no one was hurt in the incident.

Following the theft, neighbors said the crime and the time in which it occurred surprised them.

"It’s in the afternoon. Who would do that?" one man who lives nearby said. "It’s craziness. It’s not a bad area or anything like that.”

The incident on Wednesday came during an especially troubling year for car thefts in the district.

According to MPD data, the 3,119 motor vehicle thefts reported so far in 2020 account for a 49% surge in the crime compared to this time last year. Despite the increase, overall crime in D.C. is down 19% compared to last year.