1st guilty plea entered in hazing death of 19-year-old VCU student

Andrew White, one of 11 men arrested in connection to the death of Adam Oakes, pled guilty to hazing and buying alcohol for a minor.

One of the 11 men charged in the death of a college student from Loudoun County plead guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanors: unlawful hazing and purchasing alcohol for a minor. Andrew White, 22, will be back in court on March 1 for his sentencing.

Authorities say 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found dead in a Richmond home early in the morning on Feb. 27. His family said he attended a party hosted by the Delta Chi fraternity the night before.

According to prosecutors, White was Oakes's "big brother" in the fraternity. Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR reported that White gave Oakes a handle of Jack Daniels to finish during the fraternity party in question. There are conflicting witness reports regarding Oakes' actions and level of intoxication for the rest of the evening.

The office of the chief medical examiner later said his death was caused by alcohol poisoning and ruled the manner of death "accidental." According to prosecutors, his blood alcohol content levels were almost at .42 at the time of his death.

White was arrested, along with 10 other fraternity brothers, back in late September. All the men arrested were released from jail on bond. The court required several of the men to move back in with their families for supervision as the legal process played out. The men were also required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing while on bond.

Another one of the defendants, 19-year-old Ben Corado, will appear in February for the start of his jury trial.

Oakes was a graduate of Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County, where he played football.

"We are grateful for some measure of justice these charges and arrests may produce, as well as the protection from hazing they may give young, impressionable college students," Oakes' family said in a statement after the arrests were initially made. "To the young men charged, we hope you learn from your criminal acts and never, ever forget what you and Delta Chi did to our sweet boy."

WTVR says the Oakes family is pushing for changes to state law regarding hazing. The family wants the punishment for hazing injuries and death to be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony.

VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes.



This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200. pic.twitter.com/WiroQSQDpy — VCU (@VCU) February 28, 2021

In late May, VCU expelled Delta Chi, prohibiting the operation of the group as a student organization at VCU, after finding Del Delta Chi responsible for violating policies on hazing and alcohol.

"This was based on multiple reports and allegations of violations of university policies and directives regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol and hazing on February 26 and 27 in the hours before the death of VCU student Adam Oakes," VCU said in a statement on June 3.