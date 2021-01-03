11 indictments, 8 arrests in death of 19-year-old VCU student

Adam Oakes, of Loudoun County, was found dead in off-campus housing in February. A medical examiner determined he died of alcohol poisoning.

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 1, 2021.

Richmond Police have made eight arrests in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who was found dead in off-campus housing in February; 11 people total have been indicted.

Authorities say 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found unresponsive by officers called to a residence in the 100 block of West Clay Street early in the morning of Feb. 27. His family said he attended a party hosted by Delta Chi fraternity the night before.

Oakes was pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the chief medical examiner later said his death was caused by alcohol poisoning and ruled the manner of death "accidental."

VCU officials initially said they suspended Delta Chi fraternity, but the school declined to say whether Oakes was a member of the organization. In a TV interview, his roommate said Oakes had received a bid to join, while Oakes' family has repeatedly alleged he was hazed by fraternity members in the pledging process.

This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200. pic.twitter.com/WiroQSQDpy — VCU (@VCU) February 28, 2021

In late May, VCU expelled Delta Chi, prohibiting the operation of the group as a student organization at VCU. CBS affiliate WTVR reported that the university’s student organization conduct committee found Delta Chi responsible for violating policies on hazing and alcohol.

"We are grateful for some measure of justice these charges and arrests may produce, as well as the protection from hazing they may give young, impressionable college students," Oakes' family said in a statement Friday after the arrests were made. "To the young men charged, we hope you learn from your criminal acts and never, ever forget what you and Delta Chi did to our sweet boy."

Oakes was a graduate of Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County, where he played football.

See the family's full statement released Friday below:

We are grateful for some measure of justice these charges and arrests may produce, as well as the protection from hazing they may give young, impressionable college students. The past 7 months have been agonizing for our family. This is the first time these young men have been held accountable for their historically toxic and destructive traditions, manipulation of the VCU disciplinary systems, and for Adam’s death. Do not tell us these are just “boys”, Adam was just a boy. He had his whole life ahead of him. He will never have the same opportunities or future these young men will. He will never graduate from college, never get married, never have kids, and never have the chance to grow into the person HE was meant to be. They stole that from him. They stole that from us. There are so many things that can be learned from Adam’s senseless death and these arrests;

1. Stop Hazing! We don't want this tragedy to ever happen again to young, vulnerable students and we don't want another family to endure what we are experiencing.

2. If you engage in hazing, and your organization engages in hazing, you will be held accountable for your actions. And that can involve going to prison.

3. Be brave, if you see something say something. Stop hazing in its tracks. If you don’t, it may haunt you for the rest of your life.

4. If someone needs help, step up and call 911. Immediately. Save a life. If you don’t, again, it may haunt you for the rest of your life.

5. People aren’t always who they seem. “Brothers” may say they have your back and instead turn their back. People may pretend to care and leave you when it’s most important.

6. Make the most of each and every day because you never know when it’s your last.

7. Hug your loved ones and let them know you care. Time is precious. We would give anything to hug Adam one more time, see the smile on his face, or hear his laugh, but we can’t because of the actions these young men took that evening in February.