Maryland student brings knife that looks like a gun to school

The 14-year-old was charged on a juvenile offense report and faces additional disciplinary consequences.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A middle school student in Charles County, Maryland faces charges after police say he brought a knife to school on Friday that could be mistaken for a gun.

The 14-year-old student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was charged on a juvenile offense report for allegedly bringing a weapon and several vaping devices to school.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, investigators say a teacher at the middle school was made aware of a student vaping in the bathroom.

During an initial investigation, two vaping devices and a knife that looks like a gun were recovered.

At that time, a school resource officer at Benjamin Stoddert initiated an investigation.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story mistakenly said the school was in Prince George's County.

Police claim a 14-year-old middle school student was found to be responsible for bringing the illicit items to school. This student was charged on a juvenile offense report. They also faces additional disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities urge parents to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons of any kind to school.

Officer C. Watkins is actively investigating this incident.