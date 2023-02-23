Search for armed teen sends Prince George's County schools into lockdown

Duval High School, Robert Goddard Montessori School and CT Reid Elementary School were all locked down Thursday.

LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are searching for a teenager thought to be armed with a gun in Lanham on Thursday. The search has placed three schools in the Lanham area on lockdown.

Prince George's County Police told WUSA9 that Duval High School, Robert Goddard Montessori School and CT Reid Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before noon.

A Duval High School student was suspected to have a gun on campus, yet is believed they are no longer on school grounds. Officers and a K-9 were in the area searching for the student.

Police said the armed teenage boy was seen by a teacher, with what appeared to be a gun, running out of the high school toward the elementary school. The teacher called police.

So far, police have not said whether anyone is in custody. The lockdowns remain in place.