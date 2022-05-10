Hogan announces new Maryland Department of Environment chief

Horacio Tablada, who now serves as a deputy secretary at the department, will be the agency's chief, effective June 1.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named an official at the state's Department of the Environment to be the agency's new secretary on Monday.

Tablada has served in management and technical capacities in state environmental regulatory programs since 1985.

"Horacio Tablada has committed his career to serving the public and protecting the environment and public health," Hogan said in a statement. "He will lead MDE's ongoing work to protect and restore the environment, including the Chesapeake Bay, boost jobs and our economy through the safe redevelopment of brownfields, and help the state achieve its climate goals through partnerships."