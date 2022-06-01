Police: 6-year-old, man hospitalized after shooting in Prince George's County

Chief Aziz of Prince George's Police says the department is hopeful that the person responsible will be brought to justice.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 6-year-old girl and a man are were injured in a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland on Monday night.

Prince George's County Police report the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Frontier Count. Police received a 911 call for help after two people were shot and were being driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Prince George's County detectives say a 6-year-old and an unidentified man were injured in the shooting. Detectives say the pair remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

As of right now, detectives do not believe this was a random shooting but they do believe that the young girl was not an intended target.

"We believe it is a known person and not an isolated or random type of event, fired off a weapon multiple times and struck an adult and a child," Police Chief Aziz said during a press conference Tuesday.

During the same press conference, Aziz updated the community on the Prince George's County Summer Crime Initiative, the goal of which is to reduce violent crime in 2022.