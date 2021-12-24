Police: Man found dead in Germantown apartment Thursday evening

Detectives do not have a suspect at this time.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Germantown.

MCPD said that around 5:45 p.m., officers from the Germantown district were dispatched to the 19300 block of Circle gate drive. After entering the home, officers found a man dead, with several gunshot wounds.

Police tweeted that detectives from the Major Crimes unit are investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no suspect and the investigation is ongoing, MCPD said.

According to MCPD, typically Montgomery County typically reports an average of 18 homicides a year, but in 2021 homicides are up 20%.

Montgomery County Police are on scene of a confirmed homicide in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Dr. in Germantown. Major Crimes is responding. #MCPDNews — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 23, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

