3 shot, including 1 teen, in Northeast DC

Two men died as a result of the shooting, police say.

WASHINGTON — Two men and a teenager were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night, D.C. police said.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, police said.

Officers at the scene located two men and a 17-year-old boy suffering for gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another was transported to a local hospital and died shortly after. The teen was also taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing.

D.C. police are still actively investigating the shooting. There is no lookout for any suspect related to this incident.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time.