x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

3 shot, including 1 teen, in Northeast DC

Two men died as a result of the shooting, police say.

WASHINGTON — Two men and a teenager were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night, D.C. police said.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, police said.

Officers at the scene located two men and a 17-year-old boy suffering for gunshot wounds. 

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another was transported to a local hospital and died shortly after. The teen was also taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing.

D.C. police are still actively investigating the shooting. There is no lookout for any suspect related to this incident.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time.

This story is developing.

RELATED: 6 shot, including 2 boys, in several shootings overnight in the District

RELATED: Police: Pregnant Maryland woman shot and killed, baby in critical condition

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news