6 shot, including 2 boys, in several overnight shootings in the District

There was also a reported stabbing on the 5000 block of Benning Road, police say.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating a rash of violent shootings that injured six people in the District overnight Wednesday.

There were three shootings in Southeast and two shootings in Northeast, according to D.C. Police.

One shooting injured two boys on the 2200 block of Mount View Place in Southeast D.C. around 3 a.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene they located the boys conscious and breathing. Police are now on the lookout for a silver sedan last seen at the location.

A walk-in shooting happened in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street Southeast around 3 a.m. A man was found injured as a result of this incident, police said. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Another man was shot and injured on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street around 2 a.m. Police said the man was found conscious and breathing. Officers are now looking for three black men, one was wearing all dark clothing, another was wearing a red hat and white tank top with blue jeans. And a third suspect was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. The suspects were last spotted in a burgundy Infinity, police said.

Two women were shot in Northeast D.C. One was injured on the 2100 block of Benning Road around 2:20 a.m., police said.

Another woman was shot around 1 a.m. on the 5300 block of Clay Terrace. Police are searching for a four-door grey sedan with a missing front passenger rim.

No homicides were reported during the overnight shootings. At this time the condition of the shooting victims remains unknown.

D.C. Police detectives are investigating the separate incidents according to districts and jurisdictions.

It is unknown if these shootings are related, targetted or random in nature.