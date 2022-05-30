Hundreds of full-size flags on display for Memorial Day with 'Flags of our Heroes'

The Gaithersburg Rotary Club has been putting out the Old Glory display for nearly a decade, and anyone considered a hero can get their name on a flag.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Along the rolling hills of one community park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, stands tall a beautiful display of patriotism and remembrance this holiday weekend. A reminder to all of us that Memorial Day is about more than just the cookouts and the time off of work and school.

On Friday night, the Rotary Club of Gaithersburg put out their annual "Flags of Our Heroes" display of 750 flags at Bohrer Park at historic Summit Hall Farm. The 8-foot-tall flags are sponsored by firms and individuals to honor their heroes – military veterans, doctors or nurses, anyone who helps others.

"It takes about three months of planning. It's a lot," said Janet Greiner, President of the Rotary Club of Gaithersburg. "People and organizations are chosen as their hero, and a tag with that name is put on each flag."

The grand display stays up through the whole weekend, and gets lit up at night to be visible from nearby high-traffic Frederick Ave. Members of the rotary club attend a stand during the day, but at night, a different watchful eye makes sure nothing nefarious happens to the flags.

Local Boy Scout Troop #457 set up camp next to the display over the weekend and were tasked with keeping watch over the display and making sure it was treated honorably.

"Camping out here means a lot to me because I can protect the flags and make sure no one gets dishonored on Memorial Day," said young Frank Landry, one of the scouts keeping watch.

The troop also held a flag retirement ceremony Sunday night for any damaged, tattered, or out-of-service flags to be given a respectful end.

Lucas Redman, a high schooler who's been scouting since the sixth grade, said, "It's for flags that are too damaged to fly, and it's a way to keep them from being thrown in the trash."

Bohrer Park is frequented by those living in Gaithersburg. It includes park space, walking paths, fishing spaces, and the oldest building in the city, the log smokehouse.

The Flags of Our Heroes is a project of the Rotary Clubs of Montgomery Village, Gaithersburg, and Historic Emory Grove, with the City of Gaithersburg.