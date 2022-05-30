LIST: Closures and restrictions in place for the National Memorial Day Parade

The National Memorial Day Parade is back for the first time since 2019. Plan accordingly.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, May 30, 2022, the National Memorial Day Parade will take place in the D.C. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 12th Street, SW

(Event vehicle drop-off location)

West side of 9th Street between Constitution Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (Event vehicle drop-off location for VIPs)

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

15th Street between Independence Avenue, SW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street, NW

18th Street Between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street Between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street Between E Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: