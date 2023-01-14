Community holds vigil to mourn Karon Blake one week after his death

A vigil was held outside of Karon's home in Brookland on Saturday evening.

WASHINGTON — An entire community mourned together on Saturday evening. It's been one week since Karon Blake was killed on Quincy Street Northeast.

Police say a neighbor shot and killed the 13-year-old after he believed people were tampering with cars.

Blake's loved ones held a vigil Saturday as there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding this death.

"Justice for Karon! We love you," the crowd shouted.

The neighborhood that saw Karon grow up is mourning his absence.

"I can't thank y'all enough," Karon's grandmother said. "People came from everywhere who did not even know my grandson. I am just grateful that everyone is here to celebrate my grandson, Karon. That's my baby."

Family, friends, and community members held the vigil in Northeast D.C., one week after Karon was shot and killed on the 1000 block of Quincy Street.

Karon's younger siblings are still processing the pain of losing their older brother.

"My aunt had called me just hearing that my brother got shot," Karon's little brother said. "I don't want to keep waking up knowing that my brother is not here with me anymore. It hurts. I don't want to wake up doing this."

Karon's little sister said, "I am Karon's sister and one think I love about him is that he always make me laugh."

Mayor Muriel Bowser has revealed that the shooter is a D.C. government employee that is now on paid administrative leave, but his identity has yet to be revealed and he has not been charged.

"I literally saw him two days before the news happened – two days," Karon's friend said. "You just don't know how to deal with it."

The community is struggling as they deal with the loss amid so many unanswered questions.

Blake's friends and classmates among those hit the hardest by the death of their friend Karon.

"He made everybody smile," Karon's classmate said through tears. "Everybody in my class, everybody. He would always show up to school and make everyone happy. I can't believe he is gone and I will never see him again."