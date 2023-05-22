A look inside Amazon HQ2's Met Park in Arlington

Amazon offered a first look inside at Metropolitan Park as they begin welcoming employees to the Arlington offices.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon's second headquarters in Arlington, called HQ2, is nearing completion. As Amazon begins welcoming employees to the offices in Northern Virginia, officials are giving us our first look at Metropolitan Park.

Met Park offers 2.1 million square feet of office space to benefit the entire Arlington community with the goal to create an open and thriving 18-hour district that enhances the National Landing area. The work on HQ2 and surrounding areas is expected to result in 25,000 new Amazon jobs by 2030.

"This project is extraordinary in many respects," said Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey. "It will bring us significantly closer to fulfilling the community's vision of Arlington and National Landing as an urban neighborhood with a better balance of office, residential, and retail development, more and better public spaces, and more and better access for pedestrians and cyclists."

Met Park construction began in 2020 and is the largest corporate office expected to be complete in the United States this year. In addition to the office space, the ground floor has 50,000 square feet of retail space that will be home to 14 local, minority or women-owned small businesses.

The two main buildings on the Met Park campus are 22 stories tall with four entrances and 62 elevators for 12,500 employees. The towers include 937 door frames that, if stacked, would equal the height of 12 Washington Monuments.

Throughout the construction of HQ2, Amazon says sustainability has been at its core.

Amazon says the campus was built using new, climate-friendly solutions at scale — including low-carbon concrete, mass timber, electrified energy-efficient operations, advanced ways to reuse water, and two acres of landscaped roofs with native plants.

Energy-efficient “Eco-Lobbies” at Metropolitan Park are said to blur the transition from indoor to outdoor. Large operable walls open into the park on nice days, and lush landscaping and natural materials throughout to help bring the outside in. Passive design strategies, such as overhead high-volume, low-speed fans and hydronic radiant floor heating, create a thermally comfortable environment for occupants.

The buildings will run with zero operational carbon emissions, meaning that it will not rely on any fossil fuels for the building’s daily operation. Here are some highlights about the campus:

100% powered by renewable energy.

24% overall energy savings relative to a comparable new office building—enough electricity to power 572 homes in the U.S. every year.

20% reduction in the carbon footprint of Met Park’s concrete structures compared to the industry baseline — saving over 14,700 metric tons of carbon, or the equivalent of taking more than 3,200 cars off the road in the U.S. for an entire year.

Certified as Targeting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum—the highest level of LEED certification. Met Park is on track to be the largest LEED v4 Platinum building in the U.S.

“Constructing buildings that can house thousands of employees on a daily basis, while operating more efficiently—and not disrupting, but rather enhancing the natural environment—is no small feat. I’m proud of the work our teams have done with HQ2 to make that a reality,” said Kara Hurst, vice president for Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon in a press statement.