Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia.

Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to his wife Paulette and was a great father to his three sons, Kert, Bart and Blake.

"He really was the most genuine person I've ever known and will know," Kert texted to a WUSA9 producer.



Ken readily admitted he was not a "flashy" kind of guy when it came to doing his sportscasts. However, Ken's knowledge of sports and the people who participated were top-notch. He had a delivery style that was easygoing, and he was known for his great storytelling and writing style. Ken also had one of those laughs that just filled a room and a sportscast.

At the end of every broadcast, Ken would sign in American Sign Language, 'I love you.' His son, Kert, tells us that his father passed away at 1:43 on Monday. The three numbers are also sometimes used in instant messaging as an abbreviation for the phrase 'I love you.'

WUSA9 will forever cherish the contributions Ken made to the station and the impact he had on sportscasting and the Washington area community.