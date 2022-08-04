Bruce Johnson met Adrianne Flowers as a baby burned in a fire. 40 years later he was 'like a father' to her

From Christmas celebrations to the birth of her own son, Adrianne Flowers said her family tragedy created a lifelong connection to Bruce Johnson.

WASHINGTON — As WUSA9 continues to honor the legendary anchor and reporter Bruce Johnson, viewer calls and emails are pouring in sharing stories of how he impacted lives through his storytelling. One D.C. woman says Bruce became like a father to her after he reported on her family's tragedy.

“I was just a baby,” Adrianne Flowers said reflecting on when she first met Bruce Johnson.

Nearly 40 years ago in a horrific house fire, Flowers was burned on 18% of her body. The reporter on the scene was none other than a young Bruce Johnson. But his work didn’t stop when the newscast ended -- he went above and beyond.

“He blessed my family with a new apartment,” Flowers said, of the connection that would end up spanning decades. “He helped out with Christmas, he helped me out with my birthdays, he was there when I had my first son. I know he had an impact on a lot of people, but that's like my father. I don't have a father, so that's like my father. But I miss him."

Flowers said what she will take with her forever are the words of encouragement Johnson always had for her.

“I always thought I was ugly because of my scars growing up," Flowers said. "He always said 'You are more beautiful than you supposed to be. Every time you look in the mirror you should see a beautiful person,' and it kept coming in my head and they kept rubbing off in my head. Now, I know what he means, like I value my worth."

It’s been a few years since they saw each other, and like many of us at WUSA9, Flowers said was hoping to have more time.