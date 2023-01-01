New Year's resolutions: Fitness centers rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

Fitness fans say the keys to keeping a resolution are not to go it alone and set reasonable goals.

BETHESDA, Md. — The home fitness craze during the pandemic is giving way to a return to the gym this New Year's Day, according to early birds working out before dawn at the YMCA in Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

“2023 is going to be a great year for everyone," said Montgomery County YMCA operations Vice President Barbara Moore.

"Just get out, start exercising. We really try to make it fun.”

According to an Ipsos poll, 55% of New Year’s Resolutions focus on physical activity.

Visits to gyms have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to retail analytics firm Creditntell.

Meanwhile, stocks for home-based fitness products like Peleton fell in 2022 as people headed back to in-person fitness classes.

At the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA, aquatics director Samory Senh said he encourages people of all body types, ages, abilities and disabilities to consider starting a fitness program in a pool.

“Something to take note of in the new year is to be gentle with yourself and the pool is a great place to start,” Senh said.

A water environment allows people with arthritis and other conditions to begin a fitness program.

One key to successfully keeping a resolution is not to go it alone, according to Victoria Yan Pillitteri who teaches Body Pump.

“There's always good music and there's always great camaraderie as you can see around the room here today,” Pillitteri said during her class early Sunday.