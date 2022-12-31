New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

A handful of new laws take effect Jan. 1 in the D.C. region. Here are some of the highlights.

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1.

First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.

In Virginia, minimum wage will go up $1 to $12 an hour, and in Maryland, minimum wage will increase to $13.25. Here's what else is changing around the DMV:

DC

Some other highlights for Districts residents in 2023: A new law will tackle rat reduction. The law requires more businesses, including colleges and universities to follow commercial food waste requirements.

Also, beginning Sunday, residents in D.C. can call 311 to file a complaint about abandoned electric bikes and scooters. Here's a full rundown of new D.C. laws on the books for the new year.

Virginia

Starting Jan. 1, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth will save a few pennies on every trip to the store. On the first day of the new year, the grocery tax will drop to 1%. The lower tax applies to most food and certain personal hygiene products. Shoppers will pay a 2.5% tax for booze, cigarettes and prepared hot foods.

Speaking of grocery stores, Fairfax City will join several other Virginia counties in taxing five cents single-use plastic bags.

Elsewhere in Virginia, ranked choice voting is coming to Arlington County. Ranked choice voting will be used as the election method for the June 2023 County Board Primary.

Maryland

In Maryland, possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana for adults over the age of 21 is no longer a criminal offense beginning Jan. 1.

