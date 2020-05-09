x
Labor Day Weekend deals: Here's how you can get $1 dozen of Krispy Kreme donuts

The deal is only available on Saturday, September 5 on the original glaze donuts. So get them while they're hot!

WASHINGTON — Looking for a way to treat yourself this Labor Day Weekend, or just have a sweet tooth? You're in luck.

For Saturday only, the beloved donut shops are offering a dozen of their glazed original donuts for $1 when you purchase a dozen of any other kind of donut. 

The deal only applies to select stores and will require a barcode scan once you purchase. You can find that barcode here, says Krispy Kreme officials.

So, what stores are participating around the DMV? We took a look and found the following in Virginia, Maryland and DC:

For a full list of stores near you, you can check out a map of the nearest locations here. You can also place your order online to avoid waiting in lines and for more socially distance pickup.

