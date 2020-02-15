WASHINGTON — Look, it's bad enough navigating the Beltway to get to work, but going to work without a coffee in hand? We shudder to think about it. And while a new Starbucks is nothing new, one that would require you not to leave your car just seems to make everything better.

Those who can't seem to stray away from the infamous green mermaid logo are in luck: a new drive-through Starbucks will be opening in Ward 7 in part of the growing efforts to expand Skyland Town Center.

The coffee joint will be located at the intersection of Alabama Ave/ Naylor Road and Good Hope Road in Southeast and will be located near a new Chase bank.

"We know that residents in every part of D.C. want access to amenities, and so that is what we are bringing to Skyland," Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The new Starbucks will be about 2,500 square feet, with the Chase occupying 3,600 square feet.

"We were thrilled to announce last year that Lidl is on the way, and now we are pleased to be able to say that this project is shaping up to be a true town center that will deliver jobs and opportunity to the Ward 7 community."

There is no specific open date for the coffee spot just yet, but developers expect it to open their doors sometime in 2021.

RELATED: Vigilante Coffee in Hyattsville is brewing up your day

RELATED: Starbucks plans to cut carbon emissions, water use in half by 2030

RELATED: Couple return for a 2nd dunk at Dunkin' Donuts, this time with vows

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.