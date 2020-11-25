LIST: Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal or food box in the DMV

Several area organizations are wanting to help families in need by putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year.

WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving this year may be difficult for many families as many people across the D.C. area are still without jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several area organizations are wanting to help families in need by putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table. Here's a list of places and organizations where you can get a free meal if needed:

Bread for the City

The District-based non-profit is using the resources they offer all year round to serve the community this holiday. Residents in the District living with low incomes are eligible for Bread for the City's Holiday Helpings food supplement.

Bread for the City requires a one-time registration along with an annual re-certification for clients. To learn more, contact the non-profit for more information on food pantry hours and how to donate or receive food donations.

Bread for the City has evolved to be more than bread. This means that even our Holiday Helpings Program + and our Food pantry Program are bigger than the turkeys and hams that we've handed out in the past. https://t.co/2iOvYARLY3 #HolidayHelpings2020 #HelpingsPeople pic.twitter.com/SrhFD7gcG1 — Bread for the City (@BreadfortheCity) November 12, 2020

National Presbyterian Church

National Presbyterian Church is teaming up with Central Union Mission to serve the D.C. area this Thanksgiving. The church is asking for volunteers who are willing to participate to bring any food donations to the church -- located at 4101 Nebraska Ave. NW in D.C.

Donations are asked to be received by Thanksgiving Day or on Nov. 26. between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Medium Rare

During the holiday season, Medium Rare is known for frying turkeys for free for those who need it on Thanksgiving day and delivering high-quality meals to the elderly facing the holiday alone.

This year, he’s doing it all over again, helping the community in a way that’s desperately needed as the pandemic hits record heights and grim milestones.

Medium Rare is also holding an event where the restaurant will deep fry your family's turkey...for free! Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to swing by Nationals Park on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montgomery County Public Schools

MCPS is providing curbside meal service at 74 school sites, with breakfast and lunch meals provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (double meals), and Friday (no meal service on Thursday).

Here's a list of food sites where students can grab a meal.

Project Feed 5000

Project Feed 5000, sponsored by Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church, is partnering with several organizations and individuals who are committed to being the change they wish to see.

For the Thanksgiving holiday this year, GMCHC is serving to-go meals at two locations:

Susie Crowder Owens Empowerment Center located at 600 W. Street, NE Washington, D.C. 20002.

Alfred A. Owens Family Life Community Center located at 605 Rhode Island Avenue, NE Washington, D.C. 20002-1292.