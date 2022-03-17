SoberRide offering $15 off Lyft rides in DC area for St. Patrick's Day

Zero lucks are given to drunk drivers on St. Paddy's Day. Have a designated driver, or taken advantage of Lyft's $15 SoberRide offer if you're in a pinch.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above aired in March 2020.

We're all a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day, but you'll be out of luck if you don't plan a sober ride if you're out drinking.

Washington Regional Alcohol Program's SoberRide initiative is partnering with Lyft to curve drunk driving Thursday as people celebrate St. Patrick's Day. WRAP, a nonprofit based in Falls Church, Va., launched in 1982 and partners with local governments to prevent underage drinking and drunk driving in the D.C. area.

The organization's SoberRide program offers residents in the area a safe means of getting home from a night of fun and drinking alcohol with family and friends on occasions like Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Halloween and during the December and January holiday season.

This Saint Patrick’s Day, have fun, but also please make sure to be safe. If you celebrate with a couple of drinks (or Guinnesses) designate a driver or use the #SoberRide program for a free Lyft ride home. pic.twitter.com/6SNKAcOwEc — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) March 17, 2022

Starting at 4 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, Lyft users over the age of 21 can enter a code — which will be posted on SoberRide's website at 3 p.m. — in the app's "Payment" tab, which is located under the "Add a Lyft Pass" option.

The code is valid for a free ride home in the D.C. area (up to $15), with the offer ending at 4 a.m. Friday.

A graphic from WRAP promoting the offer says, "Keep the Luck of the Irish Alive. Don't Drink and Drive."

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine promoted the SoberRide offer on his Twitter.