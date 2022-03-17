Wet weather causes big delays after major I-395 crash

Morning commuters are facing major delays, particularly on I-395 Northbound just before the 14th Street Bridge due to a morning crash.

WASHINGTON — It's a wet St. Patrick's Day in the D.C. metro area and the effects are being felt on the road.

Morning commuters are facing major delays, particularly on I-395 Northbound just before the 14th Street Bridge. Although the area was closed down after an early-morning crash Thursday, it has since reopened. However, drivers still face delays as a result, which are stacking up well past Army Navy Drive in Arlington.

Drivers merging from George Washington Memorial Parkway southbound onto the inbound bridge will experience an early merge with police in the transition lane. The ramp to northbound GW Parkway is currently blocked, as of 6:40 a.m.

ARLINGTON: Second crash in the backup on I-395 NB! Right lane blocked at VA-120/Gelebe Rd... (6:50am) @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/EzzP7WmvqX — Michelle Logan (@MichelleLoganTV) March 17, 2022

Monument Drive in Fairfax is also facing some troubles for commuters. Traffic lights are not working between Fairfax County Parkway and Fair Lakes Parkway.

All locals should expect slow travel and rain at the bus stops throughout the morning Thursday. Rain that will be heavy at times and taper off to scattered showers that end in the late afternoon, according to the WUSA9 weather team.

A total of around 1" of rain is likely for most towns. Highs will only climb into the 50s and low 60s and showers are expected to end gradually between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.