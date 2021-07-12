Montgomery County's 'Garden of Lights' returns! Here's how to get tickets

The sprawling holiday light show is celebrating its 23rd year.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — As the holidays approach, you may be looking for things to do with the family to get you in the holiday spirit.

A great light show can always be found in Wheaton Regional Park at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton.

Brookside Gardens covers 50 acres within the park and has over a million lights for 2021. Now, in its 23rd year, it’s fun for the whole family.

The display runs through Jan. 1 and it's open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day. It is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Montgomery Parks officials estimate about 40,000 folks come and see the exhibit every year. You can walk around and it’s as if you are in another world. You could even take a family Christmas card photo with one of the displays in the background. You can buy food and drinks and shop in the holiday gift shop. Admission is $10 per person, 3 years old and older.

Tickets can only be purchased online. If you buy tickets for that same day you need to purchase them by 4 p.m. All tickets have timed entry. Brookside Gardens asks that you arrive 30 minutes before your time of entry. Ticket information can be found here.

Additional information, including a downloadable map of the displays, can be found at the Montgomery Parks website here.