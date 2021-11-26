'One of the biggest we’ve ever had' | Crowds rush to get Christmas trees amid shortage

Mayne Tree Farm in Frederick County, Maryland had a line that spilled onto the highway.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — As Thanksgiving comes to an end and people get in the holiday spirit, there is something that could put a damper on the cheer: a live Christmas tree shortage.

That concern had some people flocking to Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland, Friday to make sure their plans of having a live tree weren't shattered by a lack of options.

“I heard there was a tree shortage so we wanted to come out early,” Andria Estridge said.

Her family was one of many who grabbed a saw and cut a tree down themselves Friday.

"Extremely busy, probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had because there's a tree shortage out here," Mayne's Tree Farm owner Mehrl Mayne said.

“We had had them backed out on 85, that’s about 1,400 feet. We had the sheriff’s department call and ask us if we could do anything about it. I told them the best we can, we’re trying to get people moving in the parking lot, we need you guys to direct traffic," Mayne said with a laugh.

Mayne said the shortage of Christmas trees started ten years ago when they were wholesaling trees out of North Carlina. He said farmers in North Carolina have been planting a lot of trees every year, but it's going to take five to seven years for the trees to mature and eliminate the shortage issue.

Mayne said that this year the supply is going to be a fraction of what it should be.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s probably going to be about 20-25% down this year," Mayne said.