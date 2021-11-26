x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

'One of the biggest we’ve ever had' | Crowds rush to get Christmas trees amid shortage

Mayne Tree Farm in Frederick County, Maryland had a line that spilled onto the highway.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — As Thanksgiving comes to an end and people get in the holiday spirit, there is something that could put a damper on the cheer: a live Christmas tree shortage.

That concern had some people flocking to Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland, Friday to make sure their plans of having a live tree weren't shattered by a lack of options.

“I heard there was a tree shortage so we wanted to come out early,” Andria Estridge said.

Her family was one of many who grabbed a saw and cut a tree down themselves Friday.

"Extremely busy, probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had because there's a tree shortage out here," Mayne's Tree Farm owner Mehrl Mayne said.

“We had had them backed out on 85, that’s about 1,400 feet. We had the sheriff’s department call and ask us if we could do anything about it. I told them the best we can, we’re trying to get people moving in the parking lot, we need you guys to direct traffic," Mayne said with a laugh.

Credit: WUSA
The Estridge family was determined to get their tree before the farm ran out for the season.

Mayne said the shortage of Christmas trees started ten years ago when they were wholesaling trees out of North Carlina. He said farmers in North Carolina have been planting a lot of trees every year, but it's going to take five to seven years for the trees to mature and eliminate the shortage issue.

RELATED: For the first time in nearly a century, the Rockefeller Christmas tree is from Maryland

Mayne said that this year the supply is going to be a fraction of what it should be.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s probably going to be about 20-25% down this year," Mayne said.

Mayne said he is expecting to close his tree farm on December 10 when supply runs out.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, there is a Christmas tree shortage this year, here's why

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Holiday Happenings in Old Town Alexandria, Va.