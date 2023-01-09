2 Virginia students share love of environment with their community | Get Uplifted

The two students wanted to educate their Muslim community about recycling and its impact on the environment

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — A Prince William County high school student is using her love for the environment to educate her community.

Khadeejah Alsheikh is a junior at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas. She and her fellow classmate Yusur Al Ogaidi are bringing their impact project through the Climate Leaders Fellowship to their local mosque. The goal is to educate the Muslim community about recycling and its impact on the environment.

The two students introduced ways to recycle to the mosque, like using recycling bins, replacing disposable utensils with reusable ones, and they came up with fun ways to engage the younger kids about the importance of recycling.

They also organized an eco-friendly henna fundraiser to help vulnerable families in the Middle East.

All that hard work paid off. They collected nearly nearly 8,000 plastic water bottles and other materials during the month of Ramadan alone. Khadeejah and Yusur's commitment to making the environment a better place for all of us has us feeling uplifted.

If you're interested in learning more about the Climate Leaders Fellowship, applications are being accepted now for students 14 to 18 years old. The deadline to apply is Sept. 22. More information can be found here.