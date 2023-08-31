DC ranks among friendliest cities in America

District residents are especially friendly toward pets, a new survey found.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — In what may be a surprise to some, D.C. was ranked as one of the friendliest cities in America, according to a new poll. Online language tutoring website Preply conducted a survey of 1,258 Americans from the 25 most populous cities in the country. Here's what it found.

Preply said the survey was conducted to find out what friendly words and actions were shared the most. According to the poll, the friendliest cities were Austin, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, San Antonio, Texas and El Paso, Texas.

Washington, D.C. came in at No. 20 on the list, with an overall friendliness score of 6.32 out of 10. While it might not be high on the overall list, the research found District residents was the third most friendly city toward pets. It is the fifth most likely city to give directions or recommendations to tourists.

Preply found that the most common friendly actions Americans do are holding the door open for someone, offering to take a stranger's picture for them or stopping to have someone with car issues.

In almost every category of friendly actions, Southern states came out on top as the most friendly.

When it comes to friendly language, the most common friendly words Americans share are giving directions, sharing recommendations and giving compliments.

As for the unfriendliest cities? Philadelphia, Seattle and Boston ranked near the bottom.