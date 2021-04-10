West Virginia couple celebrate 75th anniversary by recreating their wedding | Get Uplifted

This love story is sure to put a smile on your face.

WASHINGTON — We all love a good love story, and this one is extra special.

Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson got married in 1946. World War II had just ended. Recently, the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary!

Ulysses and Lorraine decided to recreate the special moments back from their first wedding. They got to celebrate their second wedding in front of five generations of the family they created.

Ulysses wore his World War II uniform for the ceremony. It's the same uniform he wore during the first wedding in 1946.

When it comes to expressing a love that's lasted nearly three-quarters of a century, sometimes words don't do it justice.

The couple shared a kiss and Lorraine said she was thankful.

"I thank God for him. I could never find a better one," she said.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.