Navy Vice Admiral thanks people who saved his life during cardiac arrest

Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler suffered a cardiac arrest while on a rower, that's when five people, including his wife, came together to save his life.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Some local heroes from Virginia are helping us get uplifted. They were honored on Wednesday for saving a life.

In early February, Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler was using a rower at his gym in Springfield when he suddenly collapsed – the victim of a cardiac arrest.

That's when five people: Henry Segura, Ashley Colton, Admiral Trussler’s wife Kirsten, armed forces member Amy Granger, and Fairfax County Police officer Samuel Brown leapt into action, clearing the scene, and taking turns applying CPR and even an AED until EMS arrived – saving his life.

On Wednesday, Assistant Chief Shaw of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department brought them all together to present the heroes with the Department's Lifesaving Award in recognition of their selfless and heroic act.

"Thanks to their quick action, and the close proximity of having an AED, Jeff went from essential clinically dead with no pulse and in cardiac arrest to awake and talking in the ER," a firefighter said during a press conference.

About 90% of people who suffer an arrest outside of a hospital don’t make it. But thanks to their quick actions, and the presence of the AED, Admiral Trussler is now one of the 10% who do. Teaching us all the value of knowing CPR, and knowing how to use an AED.

"I am now a walking public service announcement for CPR and AED training," Trussler said. He said wherever he goes, he points out the machine and lets people know how easy it is to use.

Trussler said he was thankful everything happened how it did.

"Everybody did everything right. God did shine down on me that day, and all the people that responded," he said.