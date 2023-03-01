Save a life. Download the PulsePoint app

PulsePoint is a 911-connected app that can immediately inform you of emergencies occurring in your community and can request your help when CPR is needed nearby.

WASHINGTON — When a cardiac emergency strikes, just like when it did for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin Monday night, finding an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can help save a life. But that takes knowing where AEDs are located.

PulsePoint is a 911-connected app that can immediately inform you of emergencies happening in your community and can request your help when CPR is needed nearby. It will also help you find the closest automated external defibrillator (AED) if there is one nearby.

Officials say when CPR-trained individuals receive an alert from PulsePoint Respond, it tells them where a cardiac arrest event is happening and where they can find the nearest AED.

Launched in 2011, the app was created to help save lives by connecting those in need of CPR with certified individuals ahead of the arrival of emergency services.

Officials say early CPR and defibrillation can make all the difference in a sudden cardiac arrest event.

“Sudden Cardiac Arrest is not just a job for emergency responders but rather a community-based issue that requires a community-based response.” – International Association of Fire Chiefs “In no other medical situation is there such a vital reliance on the community.”

It is free to use any aspect of the PulsePoint registry. PulsePoint is a public, non-profit organization providing the app and hosted AED registry for free as part of its core mission to improve cardiac arrest survival.