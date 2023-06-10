Virginia hospital to host community baby shower for soon-to-be parents

Mary Washington Healthcare is hosting a baby shower that will have dozens of resources for new parents in one place.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — New and soon-to-be parents are encouraged to come out to Mary Washington Hospital Saturday for a big community event.

Mary Washington Healthcare is hosting a free community baby shower. Dozens of services will all be under one roof, available to share what is available to new parents.

Pediatricans, NICU nurses, labor and delivery staff, lactation consultants and resources for maternal mental health will be at the baby shower. Organizers say they are bringing all of these resources together so new parents can feel supported.

"It's really an opportunity to make those connections and strengthen those relationships before you ever even give birth so you already have that established and know where to go when you need help," said Ashley LaPorte, Marketing Specialist with Mary Washington Healthcare.

The community baby shower not only offers a glimpse into resources available for new mothers and their families at MWHC, but also within the community.

"We're talking about pre-pregnancy, postpartum, labor and delivery. Our goal at Mary Washington Hospital is to take care of every member of our community," said Nancy Young, Nurse Manager/NICU at Mary Washington Hospital.

There will also be raffles, goodie bags, and refreshments. The Fredericksburg Police Department will also be on hand offering free car seat safety checks.

So far, more than 800 people have registered for the free event. You can still register for the event here.

Event details:

John F. Fick III Conference Center

1301 Sam Perry Boulevard

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Event Dates