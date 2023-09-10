National Society for Black Engineers' junior chapter celebrates 10 years in Calvert Co.

For a decade, the Creative and Striving Hard to Succeed chapter has been exposing young people to careers in STEM.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Over the weekend, Get Up DC's Allison Seymour got the chance to see the positive impact the southern Maryland junior chapter of the National Society for Black Engineers (NSBE) is having on young people in St. Mary's County.

The Creative and Striving Hard to Succeed chapter (or CASH) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. For the past decade, CASH has exposed underrepresented young people to careers in science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on activities, interactions with professionals in STEM careers, attending conferences, college tours and moor.

What started with just 13 students back in 2013 has grown to some 80 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with many going on to pursue careers in STEM fields.

The weekend event allowed Allison to meet some of the original advisors and students, and see how far this junior chapter of NSBE has come. Here's to another 10 years!

For more information on the CASH chapter of NSBE Jr., click here.