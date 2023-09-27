x
DC student publishes children's book | Get Uplifted

Lily Palmerino's book, "Chasing Butterflies" is aimed at helping young children deal with social anxiety

WASHINGTON — A senior at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. just published a book, and it's helping us get uplifted! 

Lily Palmerino just published "Chasing Butterflies." It's aimed at helping young children cope with social anxiety. It was part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. 

The book follows a young girl named Willow as she overcomes her worries in kindergarten with help from friends and family. The young author pulls from her own experiences from when she transferred to Sidwell in 9th grade at the height of the pandemic.

"Chasing Butterflies" can be found in Fairfax County libraries and on Amazon. 

