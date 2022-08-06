DC to host family friendly late-night pool parties this summer | Get Uplifted

"Late Night Drip" and "Late Night Hype" parties will happen every Friday beginning June 10.

WASHINGTON — We all know summertime in D.C. can be hot and humid. The District is providing opportunities for a late-night cooldown and some fun for residents.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced a series of neighborhood parties each Friday this summer at outdoor pools and recreation centers across the District. Both Late Night Hype – at recreation centers – and Late Night Drip – at outdoor pools – will provide residents of all ages a fun and safe recreational opportunity throughout the summer of 2022. The first of the weekly series begins Friday, June 10, at Ridge Road Pool from 6 pm – 11 pm.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the success of DPR’s innovative Late Night Hype events, with thousands of residents joining together for nights of community fun,” Bowser said in a press release. “Now, we’re excited to expand the popular series to our pools and ensure young people have plenty of safe, fun, and engaging options this summer throughout the District.”

Late Night Hype is an evening outdoor carnival-style party where DPR brings out the best in mobile recreation including bounce houses, skating/biking, snow cones, popcorn, live music, video games, and more. Late Night Drip is an evening pool party, where one of DPR’s 23 outdoor pools stays open under the stars for all to enjoy until 11 pm.

More information and a full calendar of events can be found here.

