Maryland author pens kids' book about wearing a face mask | Get Uplifted

"Mia's Mask" helps kids to understand the importance of wearing a mask.

WASHINGTON — It's been tough having to wear masks for most of the last year. This is especially the case for our young children.

An author in Maryland is trying to help make it easier for kids to understand the importance of wearing masks.

Monica Woodard is a clinical social worker, educator and Howard University graduate. She wrote the book titled "Mia's Mask."

It is a rhyming story about a girl named Mia who is adjusting to wearing a face mask.

Monica wrote to us saying that she wrote the book to explain the new experience of wearing masks in a way that young children can understand.

Thank you to Monica Woodward who brought her book to my attention.

