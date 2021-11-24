This Prince George's County teenager is making his dreams of flight come true | Get Uplifted

At 16 years old, Caleb Smith just got his glider pilot's license.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A young man from Prince George's County is helping us all feel uplifted.

Caleb Smith is a sophomore at Charles H. Flowers High School in Prince George's County and he's just starting to tap into his potential. Caleb has a strong interest in aviation.

It began on his 10th birthday during a discovery flight in Bowie. Over time, he got one-on-one ground instruction and airtime. During the pandemic, while many have struggled, Caleb excelled.

He was able to get a scholarship for gliding school this past spring.

Since then, he achieved his first solo flight after 33 flights. He has currently flown 12 solo flights, passed his written exam with the Federal Aviation Administration, and obtained his glider pilot's license.

All that, and he's only 16 years old!

The FAA confirms Caleb's age makes him the youngest private glider pilot in the United States.

Following graduation from high school, Caleb hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Military Academy, with aspirations of ultimately becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Caleb's parents shared his story with us because they wanted to let young people know they can live their dreams if they stay connected to their faith, are family oriented, get a good education, maintain good values, and love and respect others.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.