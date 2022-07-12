Connecticut family searches for stuffed monkey last seen at National Zoo

The family needs help to find Mocha the Monkey.

WASHINGTON — A family from Connecticut is asking for the public's help in finding a lost stuffed animal at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C.

The family says the stuffed monkey named Mocha belongs to their 3-year-old child, who is now heartbroken by the loss.

The family is offering a reward for Mocha's safe return. Anyone who spots the stuffed animal should contact the National Zoo at 202-633-2614, and help uplift the little boy's spirits.

