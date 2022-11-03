The Get Up DC team is here to give you a boost

x
WASHINGTON — Need a pick-me-up? Feeling frustrated? In need of a pep talk? The Get Up DC team is here to help!

Annie Yu, Allison Seymour and Tony Perkins want you to start your day on the right foot. We're rolling out the Get Uplifted Hotline to spread a little positivity.

Here's how it works: Every week, viewers can call the hotline at 202-895-5989 to hear uplifting messages from Allison, Annie and Tony. Each week the messages will change. 

Viewers can press 1 to hear messages from Tony if you are feeling mad, frustrated or nervous. Press 2 for a message from Annie if you need words of encouragement or life advice. Press 3 for a message from Allison if you need a pep talk.

Inspired by the tiny voices at a California elementary school who created a similar happy hotline, the Get Uplifted Hotline will be live from May 9 to June 4.

We can't wait to hear from you!

