Virginia fourth grader wins TIME student journalist award | Get Uplifted

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Ethan Zhang, a fourth grade student at Fairfax County Public Schools, just won a major journalism award at just 9 years old.
Zhang is this years Time for Kids Student Journalist. He set his reporting apart from the 19 other finalists with a profile he wrote about FCPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Maria Perrone.
Perrone helped a free meal service for students continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read Zhang's story here.
Keep telling stories, Ethan. We might just have a desk here with your name on it one day!
