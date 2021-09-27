Little dog sets base running record | Get Uplifted

Macho, just set the world record for the fastest dog to run the bases at a major league stadium.

WASHINGTON — We're used to seeing our favorite baseball players run the bases for the Washington Nationals, but on Friday, our favorite baseball terrier set a world record for running the bases.

Macho, a Russell Terrier, became the fastest dog ever to run the bases at a major league baseball stadium. He scooted around the bases at Dodger Stadium in a time of 21.06 seconds!

While Macho raced around the bases with ease, his owner was nervous. She said that no matter what, Macho is still a dog. There could have been a stray pigeon, a gopher, or a leaf that falls that could have distracted him from his mission.

Macho's trainer spent a year and a half teaching Macho how to run the bases, and all that hard work paid off!

