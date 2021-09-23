Neighbors help upgrade home for man in a wheelchair | Get Uplifted

The neighbors are working on reinforcing ramps and widening hallways in the home.

WASHINGTON — We are celebrating neighbors helping neighbors in Wisconsin.

Ben Martens is proud of living on his own, but from his wheelchair, he can't make the repairs and upgrades his home needs. So the guys on his street has stepped up.

They're completing projects on the inside of the home, like upgrading a bathroom and expanding a hallway to give Ben easier access to his bedroom, and making sure the ramps ben uses in front of his house are solid.

Ben's been living by himself since 1995, and his community is making sure he can continue to do so.

"I've got amazing friends who are willing to help me when I need it," Ben said.

Neighbors donated materials for the improvements, and a GoFundMe page raised nearly $17,000 for the cost of the materials and repairs.

Now the neighbors can get back to rooting against each others' teams, since Ben is a Vikings fan in the middle of Packers nation.

