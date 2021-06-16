Beloved DC teacher talks with US Secretary of Education | Get Uplifted

Alejandro Diasgranados was one of three teachers to sit down for a conversation with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

WASHINGTON — Teachers play a vital role in our children's lives.

Alejandro Diasgranados is a fourth and fifth grade lead teacher at D.C. Public Schools. Just last month he was named the 2021 D.C. Teacher of the Year.

Recently, he and two other teachers got to sit down and talk with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The four talked about a variety of topics, including teaching in a pandemic. The conversation caught the eye of President Joe Biden, who tweeted out the whole video saying, " Like the First Lady says: Any nation that out-educates us will out-compete us."

You can watch the full conversation here:

