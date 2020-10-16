'This is a win for all of Aiton' | DC announces 2021 Teacher of the Year

Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Alejandro Diasgranados, a fourth and fifth-grade teacher at Aiton Elementary School, with the 2021 DC Teacher of the Year Award.

“Outstanding educators like Alejandro Diasgranados help students connect what they learn in the classroom to the world around them and inspire them to be life-long learners,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Diasgranados, better known as "Mr. Dias" by his fourth and fifth-grade students, has taught at Aiton Elementary for the entirety of his five-year career.

"Anyone can go into his room and be mesmerized by him," Aiton Principa Malaika Golden said. "I'm not sure what the special sauce is, but I wish we could bottle it up."

Over the years, Diasgranados has raised thousands of dollars to bring his students to his graduation from Johns Hopkins University. He also applied for a $10,000 grant from the Washington Football Team to bring a laundry center to the school.

"Aiton is a magical place," Diasgranados said. "So many people at Aiton really work hard and really believe in the students and I'm just a small piece of this beautiful masterpiece that Aiton is."

The DC Teacher of the Year award comes with a $7,500 check, which Mr. Dias said will go right back to his students.

Congratulations to Alejandro Diasgranados @ThatDCTeacher for being named the 2021 DC Teacher of the Year! “Mr. Dias” is a superstar 4th/5th grade teacher @AitonES where he ignites a passion for learning in his students and unifies the school community. @CCSSO @dcpublicschools pic.twitter.com/pae6X9RYot — OSSE (@OSSEDC) October 15, 2020

“This year especially, I have seen our teachers work in new ways to demonstrate their commitment to our students’ success,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said. “I am proud of all that Alejandro Diasgranados has done to keep our students engaged in rigorous and joyful learning experiences, and thankful for his trusted presence in our community. Congratulations to Mr. Diasgranados, whose remarkable leadership inspires us all.”

Lauren McKenzie, a social studies teacher at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, and Shelina Warren, a social studies teacher at Dunbar High School, were finalists for the award, and each received $1,500.