This 14-year-old dancer from Maryland was just featured 'Sports Illustrated' | Get Uplifted

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Daneya Celestin is just 14 years old and is getting recognized for her dancing skills.

She was recently featured in Sports Illustrated's Introducing series, which focuses on celebrating Black women and girls who are rising stars and emerging leaders in the sports world.

The teen has been dancing since she was just 3 years old. In her interview with Sports Illustrated she said she spends hours practicing, but not just because she wants to be the best. She truly loves to dance.

Celestin trains in tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop and modern dance. She said her favorite styles of dance are contemporary and tap. She said she loves contemporary because it's the most expressive genre of dance, and she loves tap because she's good at it.

The Bishop McNamara student has lofty goals. She plans to go to college in California at either UCLA or USC, and she hopes to one day perform on stage with Beyoncé!

