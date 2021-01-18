Bills mafia pays tribute to Lamar Jackson after playoff game | Get Uplifted

In the hours after the game, Jackson's favorite charity received 5,500 individual donations from Bills fans totaling nearly $150,000.

This morning, that positivity comes to us from a group of Buffalo Bills fans know as "Bills Mafia."

When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a concussion during the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Bills, a group of Bills fans on Reddit began a push for donations to Jackson's favorite charity, a child-hunger organization based in Louisville, Kentucky, named Blessings in a Backpack.

Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for elementary school children who might go hungry otherwise. They have been working with Jackson for about three years now. In the hours after the game, Blessings in a Backpack received 5,500 individual donations from Bills fans totaling nearly $150,000. The organization said they can feed a child for an entire school year for $130, so at least 1,150 children will be directly impacted by the generosity of these amazing Bills fans.

