Neurodivergent artists showcased at 'Behind the Canvas' event | Get Uplifted

The exhibition features the works of neurodivergent artists from the DMV and around the world.

MCLEAN, Va. — April is National Autism Awareness Month. As part of the monthlong celebration of those with autism, neurodivergent advocates Zanviv Incorporated hosted an event called "Behind the Canvas."

The art exhibition features the works of neurodivergent artists from the DMV and around the world. It was held Wednesday at Freddie Mac's headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Zenaviv CEO Harish Bikmal said it's important to showcase the talents of those with neurodivergence.

"The reason we are doing this event is to create awareness and acceptance for people with neurodivergence," Bikmal said. "Lots of people with neurodivergent conditions have significant talent which is not known to the world. This is an opportunity to get it out into the world.

Bikmal said the hope is that exposing those talents to the world will lead to greater inclusion, acceptance and employment opportunities for those with autism and other neurodivergent conditions.

Bikmal hopes that the art exhibition will help people see people with autism not for their deficits, but also for their strengths.

Bikmal said he has a personal connection to autism and the arts. His son with diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, and has learned to paint.

"What art has done for him has been transformational," Bikmal said. "That gave us a lot of hope for his future. That's the reason why Zenaviv was born."

Reactions to the art have been overwhelmingly positive, Bikmal said.

"Please look at an individual for what they are. It's hard to break human biases, but think openly and give people an opportunity to be who they are."